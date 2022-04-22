ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of JD.com Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of the Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shook off a tough day of trading in the broader market and had risen roughly 4.4% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today after the company announced it may issue a special cash dividend.

So what

JD.com in a regulatory filing said if its board of directors approves the special dividend, it will be adopted and declared around May 4.

The announcement seemed to catch the market off guard, although Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap wrote in a note to clients that the announcement shows confidence in JD.com's future and its potential future cash flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSNaE_0fHGrtjn00

Image source: Getty Images.

Yap in her research note told investors to remember that JD.com's board also raised its share repurchase plans from $2 billion to $3 billion at the end of 2021 and still has another $2.2 billion left in its authorization.

"Since buybacks are usually subject to trading window restrictions and may not see immediate effect, we believe the decision for a special cash dividend likely suggests JD's management and board are evaluating different ways to return value to shareholders, especially given the current uncertain macro environment," Yap wrote.

Yap has a $97 price target on JD.com, which implies about 83% upside from current levels. The stock is down significantly from early 2021, which is not uncommon among Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

Now what

As a Chinese stock , JD.com is inherently riskier than U.S. stocks. The stock will also be impacted by the ability of regulators in Beijing and the U.S. to solve an ongoing auditing dispute that could determine whether many Chinese stocks are delisted from U.S. exchanges.

But if I had to pick a Chinese stock, I would definitely prefer a company like JD.com over many others, and do think the company has incredible potential.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz owns Citigroup and has the following options: long January 2024 $90 calls on Citigroup. The Motley Fool owns and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Jd Com#Stock#Chinese#Jd#Citigroup
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy