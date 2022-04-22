ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMC Ent. To Install Laser Projectors At 3,500 U.S. Auditoriums In Major Upgrade; Deal With Cinionic Rolls Out Through 2026

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSkQY_0fHGqfjU00

Click here to read the full article.

AMC Entertainment is planning its first major upgrade since the transition to digital, announcing a deal with Cinionic to roll out laser projectors to 3,500 of its U.S. auditoriums through 2026.

The ’Laser at AMC’ initiative “represents a significant acceleration of AMC’s commitment to enhance the on-screen presentation” — with improved picture contrast, maximum picture brightness, more vivid color – “and signals a significant AMC commitment to the future of movie-going,” the company said. Laser projection is also more environmentally friendly with less waste, including eliminating the need to replace xenon bulbs, and a significant reduction in energy usage.

The partners will start installing state-of-the-art projectors at AMC auditoriums later this year then fan across the country on a market-by-market basis with the full initiative expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The exhibitor didn’t give financial details. It said the projection equipment and associated auditorium enhancements have an estimated value of around a quarter of a billion dollars but under require “minimal” upfront capital investment from the company.

AMC already offers laser projection in its premium large format auditoriums, Dolby Cinema at AMC, Prime at AMC and select Imax at AMC, theaters as well as in its recent new-build openings.

“For the last two years as AMC has navigated its way through the pandemic, we have done so not only with the intention of survival, but with an eye to the future of moviegoing and continuing to enhance the guest experience at our theatres,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “This partnership with Cinionic helps ensure that the future of the on-screen presentation at AMC is, fittingly, very bright.”

Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic, said, “We’re in this for the long-term. Together with AMC, we’re giving moviegoers the laser difference that you can only get in the cinema… The partnership with AMC enables a consistent, elevated, and laser-powered big screen experience for the next generation.”

AMC, the largest theater chain globally, has 950 locations with 10,500 screens worldwide.

Cinionic and its founding partner, Belgian-based tech group Barco, have been working in laser-based presentation technology for cinema since 2014 and are up to 30,000 laser projectors installed in theaters worldwide The company launched in 2018 as joint venture between Barco, CGS and ALPD. It works with more than 200 exhibitors and has installed over 100,000 projectors globally. It has offices in the U.S, Belgium, Mexico, Australia and Hong Kong.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Disney Employees Getting Two Extra Days Off To “Recharge” As Company Gears Up For Return To Office

Click here to read the full article. Employees from the film and TV divisions of the Walt Disney Co. will be getting additional holidays in 2022. I hear that leaders across the company sent memos to their staffers, informing them that May 27, the Friday heading into the Memorial Day weekend, will be designated as non-working days this year. Employees will get another extra day off in October, with the exact date varying from a division to division. I hear the additional time off has been given so employees can “recharge” after more than two years working largely remotely amid the...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

AMC to Roll Out Laser Projectors to Thousands of Theaters

AMC Theatres is set to roll out a ton of laser projectors to thousands of theaters. The company announced their intention to bring their locations into the future with the move. Just a year into a return to theaters, one of the big chains is betting on $250,000,000 in investments. 3,500 auditoriums will get the benefit of these new laser projectors. Cinionic will help partner in the transition for AMC. The exhibitor is promising "improved picture contrast, maximum picture brightness, and more vivid colors" for visitors. AMC also argues that it will lower waste as there will be no xenon bulbs to replace now. AMC CEO Adam Arron is very excited about these changes and eager to see fans attending showings with laser in the coming months. It will take until 2026 to upgrade all the movie houses on the docket. But, the work will be well-worth the wait. Check out what the executive had to say down below.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Laser#Auditoriums#Dolby Cinema
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy