ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comedy Writer Brittany Miller Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbJzG_0fHGqc5J00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has signed an overall deal with writer Brittany Miller . Under the pact, Miller will focus on comedy development for scripted series across cable and streaming.

Miller most recently served as a co-producer on Season 2 of Blindspotting for Starz and Lionsgate TV and worked on two series from Sony Pictures TV, as executive story editor on Woke for Hulu and as story editor on Platonic for Apple TV+.

“Having been a rock star on staff for us on multiple shows – both live-action and animation – Brittany has become an invaluable contributor and brilliant comic voice for us,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue to invest in our creative future together.”

Miller is a mom, TV writer, and book nerd from the San Francisco Bay Area. A product of the American suburbs, she is deeply invested in stories about identity, culture, and social justice—particularly when those stories make people laugh.

“Glenn, Scott, Frank, Jenn, and the entire Sony team have been such great partners to me in my early career, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with them in this new capacity,” said Miller.

She is repped by UTA, Writ Large, and Jackoway.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ Co-Director Lisa Cortés Inks First-Look Deal With Blue Ant Studios; Female Hip-Hop Innovators Docuseries In Works

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director Lisa Cortés has signed a new first-look deal with Blue Ant Studios. Running over two years with an option for more, the multiyear agreement will see the All In: The Fight For Democracy filmmaker collaborate with the Laura Michalchyshyn-led production company on a variety of scripted and unscripted projects. With an emphasis on documentary, music, biography and history, the deal has already spawned an adaption of Clover Hope’s 2021 book The Motherlode: The 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop. Cortés and Blue Ant are in the process of developing a docuseries...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
Deadline

Idris Elba To Lead Apple TV+ Thriller Series ‘Hijack’ From ‘Lupin’ Writer George Kay

Click here to read the full article. Luther star Idris Elba will turn hostage negotiator in a tense thriller drama series for Apple TV+. The seven-part Hijack is the first fruit of Elba and his Green Door Pictures’ first-look deal with Apple TV+ struck in July 2020. The multihyphenate will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished business negotiator forced to use his guile to save the lives of passengers onboard a hijacked plane making its way to London. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Hobbs & Shaw actor Elba will executive produce the series, which 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions are making in association with...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Starz#Lionsgate Tv#Sony Pictures Tv#Woke For Hulu#Platonic#Evp Comedy Development#American#Uta#Covrprice Co
Variety

FX’s Jeff Bridges Drama ‘The Old Man’ Sets June Release Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Jeff Bridges-led drama “The Old Man” will premiere on FX June 16, the network announced Thursday. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA agent living off the grid for decades. When a mysterious assassin begins targeting him, he’s forced to exit hiding and finds himself chased by Harold Harper (John Lithgow), a former friend of his from the past. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe co-star in the series as CIA operatives helping hunt down Dan, while Amy Brenneman...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler Among 2022 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award Honorees

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, Warner Bros Television Group chairman Channing Dungey and producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky have been selected as the recipients of NATPE’s 2022 Tartikoff Legacy Awards. The awards, in their 18th year, are given to acknowledge a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field. The honors will be bestowed June 2 at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire, the first year of the awards ceremony moving from the organization’s NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference. It...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Life Below Zero’ Star Sue Aikens And Producers Talk Shooting In Frigid, Remote Alaska – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. Life Below Zero has been entertaining viewers on National Geographic for an astounding 17 seasons so far. One of the main reasons for the popularity of the documentary series is primary subject Sue Aikens, who lives by herself in a remote area of Alaska, almost 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The 58-year-old grandmother possesses a remarkable capacity to put her experience into words. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Every day I get up and I look in that mirror. I review what I did the day before, and if I...
Deadline

‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’s W. Kamau Bell Says Bill Cosby Has Become “A Catalyst In Understanding America” – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. We Need To Talk About Cosby is a four-part documentary in which comedian-turned-TV host W. Kamau Bell measures the groundbreaking accomplishments of Bill Cosby against the volume of women who accused him of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. The Showtime docu, which premiered at January’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, was highlighted during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season showcase. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Cosby finds an interesting way into the discussion, as Bell interviews past co-workers, academics and women about their conflicted feelings. On the one...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
UPI News

Jeff Bridges to star in FX series 'The Old Man'

April 21 (UPI) -- FX's new drama series, The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as a man who has been living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, will premiere on June 16. The series based on Thomas Perry's bestselling novel of the same name will...
TV SERIES
Deadline

AMC Ent. To Install Laser Projectors At 3,500 U.S. Auditoriums In Major Upgrade; Deal With Cinionic Rolls Out Through 2026

Click here to read the full article. AMC Entertainment is planning its first major upgrade since the transition to digital, announcing a deal with Cinionic to roll out laser projectors to 3,500 of its U.S. auditoriums through 2026. The ’Laser at AMC’ initiative “represents a significant acceleration of AMC’s commitment to enhance the on-screen presentation” — with improved picture contrast, maximum picture brightness, more vivid color – “and signals a significant AMC commitment to the future of movie-going,” the company said. Laser projection is also more environmentally friendly with less waste, including eliminating the need to replace xenon bulbs, and a...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. “For us, it’s always that struggle, what can we do that’s different, that’s exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show’s tagline] ‘The Good, The Bad and the...
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel 'Bright 2'

Netflix has reportedly canceled a planned Will Smith movie as the actor's future continues to look uncertain following his notorious Oscars slap. The world wasn't really crying out for a sequel to Bright, an OK-ish 2017 action flick about the LAPD fighting elves and orcs, so it's hard to say whether this reported move by Netflix is a direct response to the Oscars incident. In March, Smith slapped Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Fresh Prince, Bad Boys and Independence Day star won his first Oscar for his latest film King Richard, but resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years because of the slap.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Menudo Documentary ‘Forever Young’ Set At HBO Max From Angel Manuel Soto & Kristofer Ríos

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max will release Menudo: Forever Young, a new documentary about the Latin American boy band from filmmakers Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and Kristofer Ríos (Havana Skate Days), on June 23. The premiere will follow the project’s debut at the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 11. Menudo was formed by producer Edgardo Diaz in 1977 with 5 original members: Ricky Melendez, brothers Carlos and Oscar Meléndez, and the Sallaberry brothers, Fernando and Nefty. The group changed members often mostly after the pre-teen and early teenage boys aged out around age 15 or...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney Employees Getting Two Extra Days Off To “Recharge” As Company Gears Up For Return To Office

Click here to read the full article. Employees from the film and TV divisions of the Walt Disney Co. will be getting additional holidays in 2022. I hear that leaders across the company sent memos to their staffers, informing them that May 27, the Friday heading into the Memorial Day weekend, will be designated as non-working days this year. Employees will get another extra day off in October, with the exact date varying from a division to division. I hear the additional time off has been given so employees can “recharge” after more than two years working largely remotely amid the...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘The Offer’: Everything to Know About the ‘Godfather’ Paramount+ Drama

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is about to make you an offer you can’t refuse. The streaming service announced back in 2020 that, along with their rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount, that they would be bringing audiences a limited series about the making of “The Godfather” titled “The Offer.” The move was met with some raised eyebrows as it seemed like a push for the burgeoning streamer to mine from its extensive, existing intellectual property. In an ironic twist, similar to production of the film it is discussing, “The Offer” has had a rough road to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy