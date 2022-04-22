ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Sirens’: Oscilloscope Lands North American Rights To Wild Rock Doc About Female Beirut Thrash Metal Band

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Sirens , a rock doc about Beirut all-female thrash metal band Slave to Sirens, will get a theatrical run after Oscilloscope Laboratories bought the North American rights.

The company, which was founded by Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch, will give the film that premiered at Sundance in January an exclusive theatrical run before launching it on digital platforms.

Directed by Rita Baghdadi, who shot and produced the film along with producing partner Camila Hall, the film explores the lives and music of Slave to Sirens, a band made up of five young metalheads whose burgeoning fame is set against the backdrop of the Lebanese revolution.

Its members wrestle with friendship, sexuality, and destruction as their music serves as a refuge to Beirut’s youth culture. At the band’s core are its two founding members, Lilas Mayassi and Shery Bechara, whose complicated relationship and subsequent tense fallout threatens the very fabric of the band. An even greater looming threat, however, is Lebanon’s criminalization of homosexuality, as well as the wholly devastating effects of their country’s political regime. Despite their obvious challenges, the members of Slave to Sirens persist in trying to create a revolution of their own: living their truth.

The doc is produced by Baghdadi’s Endless Eye, Lady & Bird and Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures in association with XTR. It is produced by Rita Baghdadi and Camilla Hall, co-produced by Tatiana el Dahdah, Jeremiah Hammerling and Jennifer Tiexiera, and executive produced by Animal Pictures’ Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Lyonne, and Rudolph, as well as former Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland, Dave Pell, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin, Kathryn Everett, and Bryn Mooser.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

It marks the latest rock doc for Oscilloscope, which distributed Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.

Baghdadi said, “I’m so excited to work with O-Scope in North America. I’ve admired their punk-rock spirit for years and I know they’ll be a meaningful partner on Sirens.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Meghan Leathers Joins Paramount+ Crime Thriller ‘Finestkind’; Universal’s Holiday Thriller ‘Violent Night’ Adds André Eriksen

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Leathers (Don’t Look Up) has signed on for a role in Paramount+’s crime thriller Finestkind, from Academy Award-winning writer-director Brian Helgeland. She joins an ensemble that also includes Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich and Clayne Crawford, as previously announced. Set in America’s biggest commercial fishing port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’s W. Kamau Bell Says Bill Cosby Has Become “A Catalyst In Understanding America” – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. We Need To Talk About Cosby is a four-part documentary in which comedian-turned-TV host W. Kamau Bell measures the groundbreaking accomplishments of Bill Cosby against the volume of women who accused him of sexually assaulting them after drugging them. The Showtime docu, which premiered at January’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, was highlighted during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season showcase. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Cosby finds an interesting way into the discussion, as Bell interviews past co-workers, academics and women about their conflicted feelings. On the one...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Adam Yauch
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Jeff Baena
Person
Natasha Lyonne
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Deadline

“It Was Like I Was Dead”: Sharon Osbourne Details Career Fall-Out In Controversial Departure From ‘The Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of her return to the UK to both live and work, Sharon Osbourne has given a detailed account of her abrupt departure from CBS’s The Talk last year. When Piers Morgan notoriously voiced his disbelief in what Meghan Markle had to say about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey and faced thousands of complaints to the UK regulator Ofcom (he later left his morning show broadcaster ITV), Osbourne tweeted her support for her longtime friend. This caused an on-air confrontation with her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, who asked Osbourne live on air if...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Band#Heavy Metal#Beirut#Oscilloscope Laboratories#North American#Beastie Boys#Endless Eye#Animal Pictures#Xtr
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. “For us, it’s always that struggle, what can we do that’s different, that’s exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show’s tagline] ‘The Good, The Bad and the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Donald Trump Says Queen Should Have Stripped Prince Harry Of Royal Titles; More ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Clips Teased As Channel Launches

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump has said the Queen should have stripped Prince Harry of his royal titles on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show, as Talk TV continues to tease clips of tonight’s much-anticipated exchange. Speaking in traditionally candid fashion, the former POTUS said Harry should have lost the advantages given to the royal family when he made the decision to relocate to L.A. with wife Meghan Markle. Trump said this is “one of the only things I’ve ever disagreed with the Queen on” and predicted Harry’s relationship with Markle will end. “I’m not a fan of Meghan and think poor Harry...
POTUS
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Baby’ On HBO, Where A Woman Becomes A Reluctant Mom To A Baby That Leaves A Trail Of Death Behind Him

Are babies inherently creepy? Nah, they’re all pretty cute. But what if someone finds a baby that can control things with his mind and leave death in his wake? Not so cute anymore, is it? THE BABY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman runs through the woods at night, holding a bundle. Police chase her. She comes to a cliff over the shoreline; she zips open the bundle at the police officers’ command and there’s a baby inside. She dives off the cliff, and the baby falls crawling after her. The Gist: Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is still happy living...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Writer And Director Alex Kurtzman Says ‘The Mummy’ Is “Probably The Biggest Failure Of My Life, Both Personally And Professionally”

Click here to read the full article. The first film that was due to kickstart Universal’s monster cinematic universe (which was to include Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp), was The Mummy (2017) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Alex Kurtzman.  Kurtzman is known for working on the scripts of Transformers, the first two Star Trek films, and the Amazing Spider-Man 2. He’s recently gone on record with The Playlist stating the movie (which currently sits at 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), is “probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally.” While he has a lot of things he...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Says The Show “Could Be Around For 100 Years On American Television” – NAB

Click here to read the full article. The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, accepting an award at the NAB Show, believes the already long-running game show “could be around for 100 years on American television, because it’s just that strong.” Carey appeared on the first day of NAB, which is being held in Las Vegas in person for the first time since 2019 as Covid restrictions gradually ease. The Price Is Right, whose CBS version began airing in 1972, was inducted into the NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame. In 2007, Carey was named host of the Fremantle-produced strip, succeeding longtime host...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Twitter May Be Nearing Sale To Elon Musk

Click here to read the full article. Twitter and Elon Musk are said to be close to clinching a sale of the social media giant to Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO came through with finanancing late last week. According to media reports, Intense meetings over the weekend could lead to a deal being announced as early as this week — even today. The Twitter board had initially backed away from the surprise bid amid doubt around Musk’s financing and likely concerns about about his stewardship of the platform, which he wants to be much freer of content moderation and allowed...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Emmanuel Macron Reelected President Of France

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%. Macron now becomes the eighth French incumbent to win a second term. Coming into today’s final round of the election, independent centrist Macron was leading in the polls, but throughout her campaign, Le Pen had gained momentum compared to the first time the two faced off in 2017. Today marked the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘Red Right Hand’: Mo McRae, Brian Geraghty & More Round Out Cast Of Ian And Eshom Nelms’ Action-Thriller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant), Brian Geraghty (Gaslit), Chapel Oaks (The First Lady), Kenneth Miller (12 Strong) and Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot) are the final additions to the cast of Ian and Eshom Nelms’ action-thriller Red Right Hand, which is in production in Kentucky. The actors join an ensemble that also includes Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell, Scott Haze and Garret Dillahunt, as previously announced. Red Right Hand finds Cash (Bloom) trying to live an honest and quiet life with his widowed brother-in-law Finney (Haze) and niece, Savannah (Oaks), in the Appalachian hills of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Lead Sunday Ratings; ‘Riverdale’ Matches Demo Low

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marked was another winning night for CBS and ABC as the two dominated primetime with new episodes of 60 Minutes and American Idol, respectively. According to fast nationals, American Idol won the night’s highest rating and 60 Minutes, Sunday’s largest audience. CBS’ news delivered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.26 million viewers. 60 Minutes, which was CBS’ top program of the evening, however did not have much stiff competition airing among repeats across all other networks in the 7 p.m. hour. At 8 p.m., things picked up with American Idol (0.7,...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot To Produce Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Film For Mattel & Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce a live-action Hot Wheels film in the works at Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, the companies announced today. Hot Wheels is Mattel’s 54-year-old brand of toy cars, which is billed as the world’s leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of car culture. The upcoming feature based on the beloved IP is described as a high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles. Hot Wheels is No. 1 selling toy in the world, according to The NPD Group/Retail...
MOVIES
Deadline

Viola Davis Hits Back At ‘The First Lady’ Critics: “They Serve Absolutely No Purpose”

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis has hit back at criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady by decrying critics as “absolutely serving no purpose.” In a hard-hitting interview with the BBC’s Today program, the Oscar-winner described the criticism of the way in which she portrays the former POTUS’ wife as “incredibly hurtful.” She used the opportunity to criticize film and TV critics more generally. “They feel like they’re  telling you what you don’t know like ‘oh you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and I’m going to be the person who leans in and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy