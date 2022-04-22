ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heardle Craze Expands With Games for Individual Artists

By Kathleen Nolan
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Heardle is the intersection of music fanatics and Wordle addicts. When the daily Heardle arrives at midnight, players listen to a one-second clip of a song and attempt to guess what it is. As the spinoff Wordle game has become increasingly popular, many fans have created their own spinoffs using the discographies of their favorite artists.

For Swifties who are already playing the Taylordle every day, there is now Taylor Swift Heardle (Tay-heardle, if you will). Fans have been enjoying the challenge—although, for some, it is not very challenging.

Additionally, Muse Heardle has even been recognized by the band Muse on social media. The game features the band’s best-known tracks, as well as songs that only true fans will be able to guess in one second. “Love this, very cool,” the band tweeted to the creator.

Pop-punk fans will be thrilled to see that Paramore Heardle has emerged from the trend. The band’s full five-album discography is featured in the game. One fan tweeted, “Finally one of these games where I can actually succeed.”

While Conan Gray has been playing Coachella, fans have been playing Conan Gray Heardle. Gray only has one album out, but when his sophomore album Superache is released in June, the game will become trickier for fans.

K-Pop fans have not been left out of the mix. Monsta X Heardle and EXO Heardle have both become popular amongst Heardle players. And, of course, the BTS Army has joined in on the fun with BTS Heardle.

Since these game sites are mostly created by fans, not all Heardle spinoffs have fared well. For example, Billie Eilish Heardle was taken down for a few days because high traffic caused the website to crash.

Does your favorite artist have a Heardle? Comment below if you’ve been playing!

