Curator Nicole Fleetwood Promotes Abolition Through Art

When most people hear the word azalea, they immediately think of the evergreen azaleas that fill the gardens all up and down the east coast. The enormous popularity of these Asian species has set a standard of what some think azaleas should be -- spring blooming, lovely shaped bush, and evergreen. These happen to be the backbone of my garden but I hope I am never without another azalea, the native azalea. These azaleas have a bloom that resembles a large honeysuckle flower that are captivating and often fragrant. The exquisite flowers are considered by some authorities to be the most beautiful of all the native shrubs.

GARDENING ・ 19 MINUTES AGO