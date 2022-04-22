ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Curator Nicole Fleetwood Promotes Abolition Through Art

Cover picture for the articleCurator Nicole Fleetwood grew up in the late ’80s and early ’90s in a working-class, post-industrial town called Hamilton, Ohio. Today marks a full circle moment for the academic and activist, whose exhibition “Marking Time”—which first debuted at MoMA PS1 in September 2020—comes to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in...

WHIO Dayton

Tulles United march set for today in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of women are set to participate in this year’s ‘Tulles United Women Walking in Unity’ march. The gathering will happen later today, April 24, as women join together to show their love and support for all women. The march is scheduled to start...
DAYTON, OH
Artist Tomás Saraceno Sees the World Through a Spider’s Lens

Tomás Saraceno, Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web, 2022. Custom steel, wire net, wood, light, LFE, shakers, fog. Diameter: 95 feet. Artwork © Studio Tomás Saraceno. Commissioned by The Shed. Photo: Nicholas Knight. Courtesy the artist and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York/Los Angeles; Neugerriemschneider, Berlin; Andersen’s, Copenhagen; Ruth Benzacar, Buenos Aires; and Pinksummer Contemporary Art, Genoa. Photo courtesy The Shed. Photo courtesy The Shed.
Cincinnati CityBeat

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

This weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day event at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 pm. According to a press release this “community-based event is designed to inspire creative problem solving and focused conversations on climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and other eco-issues.” The event includes speaking presentations and art exhibitions with child art materials on design, art and creativity from Art Academy of Cincinnati students. Non-profit organizations, musicians, dancers and local food trucks BOL and Fire on High will also be joining in on the festivities. 3:30-7:30 p.m., April 22. Free. Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Mt. Adams, facebook.com/events.
WKRC

Chef brings news life to restaurant space in OTR

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati chief, who came to the city by way of New Orleans, has opened a new restaurant as a love letter to the South and three generations of family cooks in the former Please space in Over-the-Rhine. Chef Jeff Harris, who found his way...
Fox 19

Search efforts for Kara Hyde continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been more than four months since a Hamilton woman disappeared. Her family and friends are desperate for answers. Kara Hyde, 23, was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on December 5. The search for Kara continued Saturday when volunteers gathered at a wooded...
Cincinnati CityBeat

We Want to Claim Cincinnati's Pirate Island, and 8 Other Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Cincinnati is due for a relatively quiet week soon, right? Nope, sorry, no serenity here. In recent days, the Queen City has dealt with new COVID-19 norms, discovered an itty-bitty island, watched a rookie throw triple-digit fastballs and got high AF (if you've still got cravings, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week can help). Follow along for the big headlines.
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Betty Montgomery: Native azaleas come in dazzling range of colors

When most people hear the word azalea, they immediately think of the evergreen azaleas that fill the gardens all up and down the east coast. The enormous popularity of these Asian species has set a standard of what some think azaleas should be -- spring blooming, lovely shaped bush, and evergreen. These happen to be the backbone of my garden but I hope I am never without another azalea, the native azalea. These azaleas have a bloom that resembles a large honeysuckle flower that are captivating and often fragrant. The exquisite flowers are considered by some authorities to be the most beautiful of all the native shrubs.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Only 8 Cincinnati Public Pools Are Opening This Summer. Here's How You Can Swim There

Looking for a way to cool down as temperatures rise?. While the city of Cincinnati has 24 public pools, only eight swimming spots are opening this summer due to staffing shortages, according to the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC). That number could increase, however, as the CRC is still hiring staff. (The recreation website lists information for all 24 pools, but a call confirmed only a select few are slated to open this year.)
Cincinnati CityBeat

A New Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Is Coming to Avondale and the City Wants Your Input

The city of Cincinnati is inviting residents to share their thoughts on the design of a new Martin Luther King Jr. memorial. The memorial, which is slated for completion in August 2023, will be located at the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. The completion date will coincide with the 60th anniversary of King's "I Have a Dream" speech.
