The Springfield Office of Public Works plans to turn off traffic signals May 2 at Fifth Street and Iles Avenue and Sixth Street and Oberlin Avenue, prior to their eventual removal from the streets.

The office announced Friday that the signals at the intersections would be turned off and traffic flow would be monitored for 90 days as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation .

Technology used for the signals is aging and a review was warranted due to findings from IDOT indicating that they were not in compliance with standards listed in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices . IDOT conducted a survey on traffic and pedestrian flow at the two intersections to confirm the need for such a review.

Motorists will be informed of the changes through message boards placed along the streets. Those traveling on Fifth, a southbound one-way street, and Sixth, a northbound one-way street, will not have to stop at the intersections. A stop sign will be placed along Iles and Oberlin on either side of them.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Traffic signals at two Springfield intersections will be turned off; here's why