Springfield, IL

Traffic signals at two Springfield intersections will be turned off; here's why

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

The Springfield Office of Public Works plans to turn off traffic signals May 2 at Fifth Street and Iles Avenue and Sixth Street and Oberlin Avenue, prior to their eventual removal from the streets.

The office announced Friday that the signals at the intersections would be turned off and traffic flow would be monitored for 90 days as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation .

Technology used for the signals is aging and a review was warranted due to findings from IDOT indicating that they were not in compliance with standards listed in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices . IDOT conducted a survey on traffic and pedestrian flow at the two intersections to confirm the need for such a review.

Motorists will be informed of the changes through message boards placed along the streets. Those traveling on Fifth, a southbound one-way street, and Sixth, a northbound one-way street, will not have to stop at the intersections. A stop sign will be placed along Iles and Oberlin on either side of them.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Traffic signals at two Springfield intersections will be turned off; here's why

Related
License plate cameras coming to Springfield's streets. Here's how they will work

The Springfield Police Department is planning to install a series of license plate cameras throughout the city as another way to fight crime. The department is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company specializing in providing state-of-the-art technology to keep businesses and neighborhoods safe. An open house was recently held for people to provide feedback on the new devices, which will be installed over the course of the year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois 143 resurfacing begins Monday

HIGHLAND -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent lane closures of Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning Monday, weather permitting.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police: Broken down semi causes traffic backup

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are warning drivers about a traffic backup along I-74. In a news release, troopers said it is happening along eastbound I-74, between Urbana and St. Joseph. That is because of a broken down semi in the left lane. Crews are on the way to tow the semi.
URBANA, IL
