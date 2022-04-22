PinkPantheress and WILLOW Find Escape After Heartbreak on New Song

PinkPantheress and WILLOW teamed up for a new single, “Where You Are,” with an accompanying music video directed by BRTHR. The new track, co-produced by PinkPantheress, Mura Masa, and Skrillex, features samples from Paramore’s 2005 song “Never Let This Go.” Paramore have been credited as co-writers.

“Where You Are” features PinkPantheress’ early 2000s reminiscent style complete with airy and atmospheric production, smooth synths, and a retro drum machine beat. WILLOW joins the track to add her cutting signature vocals, a balancing contrast to PinkPantheress’ angelic soprano.

The video is as hypnotic as the single, spinning the viewer in a haze of bright lights and quickly changing frames. More specifically, WILLOW and PinkPantheress hit the club to navigate heartbreak, trading vocals back and forth. The video is a perfect encapsulation of a night out post-heartbreak. Video details include a dizzying night of flashing lights while trying too hard to forget about a former lover.

The duo joins together in the chorus, singing, I don’t know what to do/ I wish that I’d never met you.

PinkPantheress said in a statement, “I had a lot of fun writing this song. It took loads of attempts to get it right, but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

The duo also has a lot to celebrate outside of their collaboration with each other.

PinkPantheress was recently named the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022. The singer kickstarted her journey last year through TikTok then quickly went viral for her covers and original tracks over garage samples.

“I’m honestly gassed, my dad’s going to be so happy!” she told the BBC about the win. “I had self-belief from the beginning but when other people start telling you stuff like this, it genuinely keeps you going.”

The singer will perform at Manchester’s Parklife festival in June, featuring artists such as Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, and more. PinkPantheress also said fans should expect more music features in 2022. “I’ve been a bit of a lone wolf so far, but I’ve been really been trying to get into my collaboration bag. That’s the thing I’m most excited for.”

Meanwhile, WILLOW recently joined Camila Cabello on Saturday Night Live for a performance of their collaborative track “Psychofreak.” Watch it here.

Watch the music video for PinkPantheress and WILLOW’s song “Where You Are” below.