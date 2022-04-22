ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Motor vehicle accident reported at Seven Springs Road and Clinton Street Road

The Batavian
 3 days ago

A motor vehicle accident is recorded at Seven...

www.thebatavian.com

WHEC TV-10

Motorcycle crash on North and Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A motorcycle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon on North Street and Alphonse in the city of Rochester. Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle at approximately 2:48 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle down on North Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal shooting Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the 3200 block of Baily Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries appeared “serious […]
BUFFALO, NY
Batavia, NY
Traffic
City
Clinton, NY
City
Batavia, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
#Seven Springs Road
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

1-year-old dies in fatal Oswego County crash

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Constantia in Oswego County on April 22. According to a press release from NYSP, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square was traveling west on State Route 49 around 4:22 p.m. on Friday when she lost control, […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WBRE

I-81 southbound closed due to crash in Susquehanna

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a section of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Susquehanna County. The closure begins southbound near exit 211 (Lenox), PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 a.m. There’s no word on the details of the crash at this time. Motorists can check conditions on major […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
WIVB

36-year-old Buffalo man dead after Weston Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a shooting on Weston Avenue. A civilian vehicle came to Erie County Medical Center just after 1:15 p.m. with the 36-year-old passenger who had been hit by gunfire, according to Buffalo Police. The man was declared dead at...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Crashes Thru Seneca Falls Store

Police have not yet released details about an accident Tuesday night. A car drove through a wall on the southside of the Kinney Drug Store on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls. The incident occurred around 7- when the car jumped a sidewalk and crashed through the wall. Photos from the...
SENECA FALLS, NY

