Motor vehicle accident reported at Seven Springs Road and Clinton Street Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A motorcycle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon on North Street and Alphonse in the city of Rochester. Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle at approximately 2:48 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle down on North Street.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting on Genesee Street, near Mortimer Street. Detectives report that four people were shot while leaving a party. Three male victims from Buffalo, ages 16, 23 and 39, and one female victim from Williamsville, 38, were taken to the hospital and […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the 3200 block of Baily Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries appeared “serious […]
First responders were called to a serious two car crash in the Canandaigua area on Friday. Photos from the Seneca Castle Fire Department showed at least two vehicles heavily damaged from the collision. Reports indicate that the crash occurred along County Road 46. Mercy Flight was called to the scene.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Constantia in Oswego County on April 22. According to a press release from NYSP, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square was traveling west on State Route 49 around 4:22 p.m. on Friday when she lost control, […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a section of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Susquehanna County. The closure begins southbound near exit 211 (Lenox), PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 a.m. There’s no word on the details of the crash at this time. Motorists can check conditions on major […]
The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed April 21 when the heavy hauler crashed and overturned in the Allegany County town of Caneadea. Kevin M. Hammond, 74, of Cuba, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:10 p.m. crash near 8539 East River Road, Amity-based New York State Police said.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday. According to police, two men were shot on Dodge Street, near Gerhardt Street. A 36-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and a 21-year-old man was taken to ECMC, where he has been listed in stable condition. […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a shooting on Weston Avenue. A civilian vehicle came to Erie County Medical Center just after 1:15 p.m. with the 36-year-old passenger who had been hit by gunfire, according to Buffalo Police. The man was declared dead at...
Police have not yet released details about an accident Tuesday night. A car drove through a wall on the southside of the Kinney Drug Store on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls. The incident occurred around 7- when the car jumped a sidewalk and crashed through the wall. Photos from the...
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man and a woman are both in the hospital after deputies say a motorcycle hit a dump truck in Genesee County Friday afternoon. It happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Route 33 near the Seven Springs Road intersection in the Town of Stafford. The...
Comments / 0