KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be a big day for music fans across the U.S. — Record Store Day. The day is meant to celebrate the culture surrounding independently owned record stores. They are usually platforms for rising local musicians, giving them a chance to find audiences in their communities. Record stores are also known for boasting large collections of albums from a variety of artists.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO