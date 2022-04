Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.

