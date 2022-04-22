ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Gets starting nod

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vejmelka will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus the Capitals, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Wings' Riley Barber: Called up from minors

Barber was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Barber has been limited to just four games this season and is still looking for his first NHL point after stints in Washington and Montreal. If Barber does get into Tuesday's clash with the Leafs, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer no more than low-end fantasy value.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Jumps up to NHL

Criscuolo was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Criscuolo has picked up a pair of assists in his four games for the Wings this season. If the 29-year-old center gets into one of Detroit's last two contests, he is unlikely to log more than his season average (9:47), making him a low-end fantasy target.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent back to minors

Dahlstrom was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Dahlstrom's demotion is a good indication either Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed) or Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) will be healthy enough to play against the Red Wings on Tuesday. Even if the 278-year-old Dahlstrom does make his way back to the NHL roster for the playoffs, he is unlikely to see any game action and figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Season official over

Jenner (back) will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday. Considering Jenner has been out of action since mid-March, there was no reason to rush him back into meaningless games to close out the year. All told, the 28-year-old Ontario native was limited to just 59 games this year but still managed to reach both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds for just the second time in his nine-year NHL career.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium. Witherspoon's husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Brought up from minors

Robertson was promoted from AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Considering Robertson has just one point in nine NHL games this season, his call-up to the main roster shouldn't be considered a guarantee he'll suit up versus the Red Wings on Tuesday. Whether Robertson plays or not could depend on the health of Michael Bunting (undisclosed).
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Jordan Greenway: Cleared to play Tuesday

Greenway (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports. Greenway is back following a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old winger was goalless in seven straight contests, though he did manage to chip in four helpers over that stretch along with 14 shots. With Greenway back in the lineup, Connor Dewar or Brandon Duhaime figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not skating Tuesday

Ovechkin (upper body) did not partake in Tuesday's morning skate and remains day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin appears poised to miss at least one game after sustaining the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Further updates on the 36-year-old winger are pending, but with Washington secure in a playoff spot, it's possible that Ovechkin may not return for the regular season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue

Rodgers went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rodgers was back in the lineup after being replaced by Alan Trejo for the last two games. The time off didn't make a tangible difference in his results however, as Rodgers is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. If there is a positive angle to take, it's that Rodgers did not strike out, which marks only the third third time in 13 starts that he has not been punched out at least once this season. Trejo doesn't appear to be a long-term threat to Rodgers' playing time, though the eventual return of Garrett Hampson (hand) will put pressure on him to perform.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Anunoby amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia. Anunoby's all-around effort helped Toronto keep their playoff run alive. The Indiana product is putting up 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from deep in the series.
NBA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Tosses six scoreless frames in win

Lorenzen (2-1) threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three to earn the win. Lorenzen had some control issues in the contest, as he threw only 49 of 93 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander worked around the walks by yielding only three hits and inducing two double plays. This was Lorenzen's second win and second quality start of the campaign, making him an intriguing pickup in fantasy leagues in which he isn't already rostered. The right-hander will carry a 2.93 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Tallies rare stolen base

Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored Monday against the Rangers. Gurriel helped manufacture offense for Houston in the sixth inning. He reached base with a two-out single and proceeded to steal second base before coming around to score on a Kyle Tucker single. Though Gurriel shouldn't be counted on to provide stolen bases throughout the season, he has started to heat up at the plate, collecting three doubles and three runs scored combined across his last two games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Starting to heat up

Tucker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers. Tucker got off to a very slow start to the season, collecting only four hits across his first 52 plate appearances. However, he has now turned in three-hit performances in two of his last three starts. All six of those knocks have been singles, and Tucker's lack of power early -- he has only two extra-base hits on the campaign, both of which were homers -- remains a concern.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Enters in eighth inning

Bush allowed two hits and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 6-2 win over the Astros. Bush, who earned a save Saturday, entered the game after the Rangers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. He faced Houston's 4-5-6 batters, a sign that manager Chris Woodward will deploy late-game relievers based on which one he feels is better suited for a particular situation. Joe Barlow pitched the ninth after the Rangers plated another three runs, which made it a non-save opportunity.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in ugly loss

Gobert logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas. Utah shot only 37.7 percent as a team in the contest, making Gobert's 6-for-7 line stand out even more than it usually would. The big man also grabbed a team-high 11 boards, though he failed to swat any shots for the second straight game. Gobert began the series scoring just 13 combined points over the first two games, but he has averaged 16.3 points in the subsequent three contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Slugs fourth homer

Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers. Alvarez took Dane Dunning yard to lead off the second inning for his fourth home run of the season. Besides his power production, Alvarez has had a quiet start to the season, collecting only seven total hits across 46 plate appearances. Positively, Alvarez has hit the ball hard as he's maintained a 14.3 percent barrel rate. He's also made plenty of contact -- he's striking out only 15.2 percent of the time -- so more positive results should be on the horizon.
HOUSTON, TX

