Demand for office space in Austin has hit a record high in the early part of this year and placed the capital city as one of the top markets in the U.S. for office development.According to a new report by real estate group CBRE, competition for offices has surged average asking rates to more than $53 per square foot in Austin. This is the first time rates were more than $50 since the company began tracking in 1989.Aside from office and building space analysis, the report says the overall economic health of the Austin metro is “robust” with an unemployment...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO