Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Senators

 3 days ago

Merzlikins will guard the home goal during Friday's game versus Ottawa, Brian Hedger of The...

CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Registers 750th career assist

Kane logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat on an insurance tally in the third period. It's been a good April for Kane, who has five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 contests. He's up to 92 points, 281 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 76 outings. The 33-year-old earned his 750th career assist on the play, and he hasn't been held under 40 helpers in a campaign since 2014-15.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zdeno Chara: Receives award nomination

Chara was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The trophy represents perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Chara is about to complete his 24th season in the NHL, and although he hasn't made any announcements, these last three games could be his last as an NHL player. Chara has one goal, 13 points and a plus-6 rating in 70 games for the Islanders this season. His actual value, though, will be any knowledge he's passed along to the younger Islanders defenders. Chara is a future Hall of Famer.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Picks up assist in win

Kubalik recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kubalik helped out on an Erik Gustafsson goal in the first period. In his last six games, Kubalik has earned two goals and three assists while playing a more regular role in the lineup on the second line for much of that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 158 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-16 rating through 76 contests in a disappointing campaign.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Notches assist

Laughton produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Laughton has seen a significant role in 11 games since returning from a concussion, but he has picked up only two assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career with 11 goals and 19 helpers. He's added 107 shots on net, 150 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 65 outings.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Nets lone goal in loss

Hayes scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Hayes got the Flyers on the board at 8:03 of the first period, but he was the only one to solve goalie Kevin Lankinen. Through 13 games in April, Hayes has racked up three goals, seven assists, 48 shots and a minus-7 rating in a top line role. He's looked solid since recovering from an injury-riddled first half of the year, posting 31 points in 46 outings to match his point total from 55 contests last season.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Gathers helper Monday

McCabe notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. McCabe helped out on an Alex DeBrincat goal in the third period. In his last six games, McCabe's picked up a goal, three helpers, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong physical presence for the Blackhawks with 165 blocks, 164 hits and 22 points through 73 appearances.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Opens scoring Monday

Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Gustafsson opened the scoring just 1:44 into the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Jan. 28, slipping into a part-time role with just three assists in 19 games in that span. He's at 18 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits, 53 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 58 appearances while mainly logging third-pairing minutes.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in nine straight

Wahlstrom has gone nine straight games without registering a point for the Islanders. Wahlstrom has only one goal in his last 14 games for the Isles. The season has been a disappointment for the young sniper as he only has 13 goals and 24 points in 70 games. Wahlstrom has also been a frequent target for the wrath of coach Barry Trotz and has been a healthy scratch several times this season. Wahlstrom likely isn't in danger of being scratched Tuesday as the Isles are down a couple of wingers due to COVID-19 protocol, but the team will want to see more consistent play from Wahlstrom to guarantee a full-time spot for him next season.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Extends point streak to six games

Konecny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Konecny had the secondary helper on Kevin Hayes' first-period tally. The assist gave Konecny a six-game point streak (three goals, four helpers). The 25-year-old has been one of the Flyers' top players this season with 52 points, 213 shots on net, 80 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 77 outings. This is his second-highest point total in his six-year career.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds insurance tally

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a little more breathing room with his third-period marker. With the goal, he tied his career high of 41 tallies in a season while setting a new personal best with 77 points. The 24-year-old winger has added 264 shots on net, 100 hits and a minus-12 rating, continuing to impress as a bright spot during a tough year for the team.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Paces offense with two points

Toews scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Toews set up Erik Gustafsson on the opening tally just 1:44 into the game. A few minutes later, Toews tallied what stood as the game-winning goal. The center has two multi-point efforts in his last four games after posting just four such games through the first six months of the campaign. He's at 12 goals, 37 points, 123 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 69 appearances.
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Anunoby amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia. Anunoby's all-around effort helped Toronto keep their playoff run alive. The Indiana product is putting up 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from deep in the series.
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Approaches double-double off bench

Achiuwa contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia. Achiuwa got things done on both ends of the floor. The second-year forward eclipsed 17-plus points for the second time in the last three games and recorded his second-highest block total of the season.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates in season's first shutout

Buehler (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, tossing nine shutout innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out 10. Buehler dominated from start to finish in the impressive performance, retiring eight of the Diamondbacks' first nine batters and 16 of their final 17. The right-hander induced 14 swinging strikes, racked up a season-high 10 punchouts and didn't walk a batter for the first time in four starts. The shutout was both the first of Buehler's career and the first in MLB this season. He's started the season off well, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Buehler is in line to make his next start against Detroit on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 11 in tough-luck no-decision

Burnes didn't factor into the decision Monday after allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Giants. Burnes made it look easy in this one, fanning 10 or more batters in his second straight start. He would depart in line for the win with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after firing 69 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, the bullpen would give up the lead in the top of the eighth. Burnes now owns a 1.75 ERA and a 33:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames through the first four starts of his 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Grant Williams: Rains in four triples

Williams accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 116-112 victory over Brooklyn. Williams registered six games with four-plus threes this season, before tacking on another Monday. He's now logged over 30 minutes in each of the past three games, emerging as a sizable contributor to Boston's scheme.
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Cooks despite loss

Curry logged 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston. Curry wraps up the series shooting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc en route to 14.5 points per contest. After a career-best season in Philadelphia, his volume numbers dipped slightly in Brooklyn, but his efficiency skyrocketed. Curry remains on contract with Brooklyn next season and can be viewed as a prolific source of threes.
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Tosses six scoreless frames in win

Lorenzen (2-1) threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three to earn the win. Lorenzen had some control issues in the contest, as he threw only 49 of 93 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander worked around the walks by yielding only three hits and inducing two double plays. This was Lorenzen's second win and second quality start of the campaign, making him an intriguing pickup in fantasy leagues in which he isn't already rostered. The right-hander will carry a 2.93 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.
