ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Starting in Columbus

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gustavsson will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Blue...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Riley Barber: Called up from minors

Barber was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Barber has been limited to just four games this season and is still looking for his first NHL point after stints in Washington and Montreal. If Barber does get into Tuesday's clash with the Leafs, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer no more than low-end fantasy value.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Jumps up to NHL

Criscuolo was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Criscuolo has picked up a pair of assists in his four games for the Wings this season. If the 29-year-old center gets into one of Detroit's last two contests, he is unlikely to log more than his season average (9:47), making him a low-end fantasy target.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Season official over

Jenner (back) will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday. Considering Jenner has been out of action since mid-March, there was no reason to rush him back into meaningless games to close out the year. All told, the 28-year-old Ontario native was limited to just 59 games this year but still managed to reach both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds for just the second time in his nine-year NHL career.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In goal Wednesday

Campbell will get the starting nod versus Detroit at home Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Campbell is undefeated in regulation over his last eight appearances, sporting a 6-0-2 record and 2.94 GAA in those outings. With a victory over the Wings, the Leafs will cement themselves as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division which could mean Campbell gets the night off for the regular-season finale versus Boston on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Brought up from minors

Robertson was promoted from AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Considering Robertson has just one point in nine NHL games this season, his call-up to the main roster shouldn't be considered a guarantee he'll suit up versus the Red Wings on Tuesday. Whether Robertson plays or not could depend on the health of Michael Bunting (undisclosed).
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Carl Dahlstrom: Sent back to minors

Dahlstrom was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Dahlstrom's demotion is a good indication either Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed) or Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) will be healthy enough to play against the Red Wings on Tuesday. Even if the 278-year-old Dahlstrom does make his way back to the NHL roster for the playoffs, he is unlikely to see any game action and figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Jordan Greenway: Cleared to play Tuesday

Greenway (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports. Greenway is back following a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old winger was goalless in seven straight contests, though he did manage to chip in four helpers over that stretch along with 14 shots. With Greenway back in the lineup, Connor Dewar or Brandon Duhaime figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Gustavsson
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not skating Tuesday

Ovechkin (upper body) did not partake in Tuesday's morning skate and remains day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin appears poised to miss at least one game after sustaining the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Further updates on the 36-year-old winger are pending, but with Washington secure in a playoff spot, it's possible that Ovechkin may not return for the regular season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Out with foot injury

Kuraly will be sidelined for the final three games of the year due to a foot injury, the club announced Tuesday. Kuraly put together a career year in his first season with the Jackets as he set new personal bests in goals (14) and points (30). The center's production is all that more impressive considering it came almost exclusively at even strength after Kuraly managed just one power-play point. Without Kuraly in the lineup, Cole Sillinger figures to step into the second-line center role.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Tosses six scoreless frames in win

Lorenzen (2-1) threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three to earn the win. Lorenzen had some control issues in the contest, as he threw only 49 of 93 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander worked around the walks by yielding only three hits and inducing two double plays. This was Lorenzen's second win and second quality start of the campaign, making him an intriguing pickup in fantasy leagues in which he isn't already rostered. The right-hander will carry a 2.93 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Cruises to third save

Iglesias earned a save against the Guardians on Monday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter. Iglesias had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, and he set Cleveland down without issue, needing just seven pitches to retire three batters. The veteran closer has been nearly lights-out across seven appearances this season, allowing only one run on two hits while registering an 8:0 K:BB across seven innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Slumping
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Enters in eighth inning

Bush allowed two hits and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 6-2 win over the Astros. Bush, who earned a save Saturday, entered the game after the Rangers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. He faced Houston's 4-5-6 batters, a sign that manager Chris Woodward will deploy late-game relievers based on which one he feels is better suited for a particular situation. Joe Barlow pitched the ninth after the Rangers plated another three runs, which made it a non-save opportunity.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Delivers key blow in win

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over Houston. Hitting out of the two-hole for just the third start of his career, Garcia delivered a three-run double in the eighth inning to give the Rangers separation. Texas manager Chris Woodward tweaked the lineup -- switching Garcia and Corey Seager -- to encourage Garcia to be more aggressive, per Arianna Vedia of MLB.com. He bought in to being more patient at the plate, but the club also needs Garcia to keep some level of the aggression he showed in 2021. After walking five times in his first 26 plate appearances, the slugging outfielder has just one free pass in the 42 since. Garcia's bat has been quiet to start the season, but he's hit safely in seven of the last eight games, posting a line of .258/.294/.452 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs scored.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Tallies two hits

McMahon went 2-for-3 with a double Monday against the Phillies. Though he didn't record any counting stats, McMahon had a strong performance at the plate. He recorded his fourth multi-hit performance of the season, which brought his average up to .241. McMahon has only one home run of the season, but he has six doubles to go along with six runs scored and eight RBI across 61 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy