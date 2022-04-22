ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Valley & Granger Smith Post Must-See Throwback Pics To Mark New Collab

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

High Valley and Granger Smith teamed up for a new collaboration that’ll make listeners want to crank up the volume and drive with the windows down. “Country Music, Girls, And Trucks” officially released on Friday morning (April 22), and High Valley posted throwback photos from childhood to mark the occasion: Who would’ve ever guessed that these two studs would grow up to love ‘Country Music, Girls & Trucks’?”

High Valley previously announced that the band’s next album, Way Back , is due out next month : “Stoked to announce that our new album, [ Way Back ], is coming out on 5/20! Beyond excited to share these new songs with you. While you wait, listen to our new one [‘Somebody Tell That Girl’] featuring [ Anne Wilson ].”

Smith is working on projects of his own, including recently filming a movie in Texas and “writing like crazy” for its soundtrack. The “Backroad Song” artist previously shared: “It’s about a country singer who lost his wife and struggles to find purpose, redemption, forgiveness, embrace fatherhood, faith and ultimately the ability to love again. I remember getting this script back in Nov and I read the entire thing in one sitting on the porch swing. It’s special. I’ve never acted in this way, but I fell in love with the character and knew that I had to do it…or at least give it my best shot.”

Listen to High Valley’s new song with Smith here :

