Late Nite Kung Fu

By Rosie Hewitson
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitechapel favourite Genesis Cinema hosts the latest iteration of this late-night celebration of martial...

epicstream.com

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

It feels like the Spring 2022 anime season has been awash with isekai anime! However, in all the crowd, Skeleton Knight in Another World has emerged as one of the most popular action anime this season. If you’re enjoying this series so far, check out Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3’s release date and time below.
COMICS
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Teaming With Amazon Studios To Produce Film Based On Popular Video Game

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is exploring yet another business venture, this time, being a producer for a popular video game being adapted to film. According to Variety, The Rock will team with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as producers for It Takes Two, with studios like Seven Bucks, dj2 Entertainment, and Amazon Studios backing the project, as well.
MOVIES
Variety

SC Films Boards Rousing Animated Feature ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Simon Crowe’s SC Films International has boarded Filipino superhero adventure, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X,” a buoyant animated feature produced by Franck Priot at Paris’ Ghosts City Films and director Avid Liongoren of Manila-based Rocketsheep Studio. The acquisition looks set to push Filipino animation into a more global spotlight, pairing this trailblazing project with a highly respected, long-standing animation sales company. SC Films has already been linked to high-profile French production companies on animated features such as Folivari’s “Pachamama” and TeamTO’s “Yellowbird.” “‘Zsazsa’ continues SC Films interest in the wonderful world of animation....
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Sonic 2’ Bury ‘Fantastic Beasts’ at Weekend Box Office

In more good news for the family box office, DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s The Bad Guys easily won the weekend with an estimated $24 million, more than enough to topple Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, according to Comscore. Bad Guys, an action-comedy about a wickedly smart group of crooked animals, has already earned $63 million overseas for an early worldwide haul of $87 million (it opened in select markets ahead of its domestic bow). The pic received an A CinemaScore.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Composer on Crafting a "Multi-Genre Score of Nick Cage"Events of the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lightyear’: Pixar Unwraps New Concept Art and Details About Its Iconic Toys Story

Reflecting on the idea behind Pixar’s wildly-anticipated Lightyear — which follows the studio’s iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger — writer/director Angus MacLane remembers how Star Wars affected him as a kid. This led to the idea to make the movie on which the Buzz Lightyear toy was based, “Andy’s Star Wars … the movie that Andy saw that changed his life.” In Lightyear, Buzz, voiced by Chris Evans (Tim Allen voiced the character in the original films) is not a toy, but the human character on which Andy’s toy is based. MacLane relates that in the story, Buzz...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennfier Lopez Wears a Belted Maxi Dress for Lunch with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez chose another cute casual look for a lunch date with Ben Affleck. The newly engaged stars were spotted on a day out in LA's Brentwood neighborhood yesterday, where they enjoyed a lunch and a stroll at Brentwood Country Mart. In pics, the couple walks hand in hand, with the Marry Me actor wearing a flowing black maxi dress with elbow-length sleeves and a matching black belt. She accessorized the look with white sneakers and orange-tinted aviators, along with gold hoops and layered necklaces.
LOUISIANA STATE
Slate

A Creative Director for Cartoon Shows Explains Her Biggest Animation Challenges

This week, host Karen Han talks to Christina Chang, creative director for the animated series We Baby Bears on Cartoon Network. In the interview, Christina explains what a creative director does and describes the common challenges that animators and storyboard artists face. She also discusses her career journey and the challenges of assuming a leadership role.
COMICS
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT

