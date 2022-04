While playing for the Iowa football team, Dalles Jacobus wrote a song about the Hawkeye Wave. This week, it became a contender for the tradition’s new anthem. When the University of Iowa announced on April 21 on Twitter that it was looking for a new song for the Hawkeye Wave, multiple people tagged Jacobus in the replies on the Twitter announcement.

