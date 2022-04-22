ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz lose more than $6M on NJ mansion sale

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 3 days ago

What a hit! Grammy Award winners Alicia Keys and her producer husband Swizz Beatz Dean have finally sold their 5-acre New Jersey estate — at a massive loss.

The music power couple bought the property from Eddie Murphy in two separate transactions for a $12.1 million sum nearly a decade ago.

They first put it on the market for $14.9 million in 2015, but slashed the price to $9.9 million last August. It was still asking that price when it went into contract in February.

Now, Gimme can exclusively reveal the closing price: The spread went for just $6 million.

“It’s an insane price. I can’t believe it went that low,” said an insider familiar with the deal.

Keys, Dean and their two kids — Egypt and Genesis — spend most of their time on the West Coast these days. In 2019 they bought a modern cliffside mansion known as Razor House, for $20.8 million, in La Jolla, Calif.

The home, crafted by architectural designer Wallace E. Cunningham, is said to be the inspiration for Iron Man, Tony Stark’s fictional cliffside property.

It’s a completely different look from the Colonial-style New Jersey mansion, which they had spent millions renovating — including the addition of a gallery for their massive art collection, which famously includes Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Kaws and Maya Hayuk.

The 25,000-square-foot property at 191 Brayton St. comes with six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a 2-lane bowling alley, a movie theater, two elevators — and a state of the art recording studio.

Keys and Dean had first plunked down $10.42 million on the 32-room mansion in 2013. A year later, they bought an adjacent empty lot from Murphy for $1.7 million at 286 Johnson Ave.

The listing broker was Christopher Boel of Christie’s International Real Estate.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

