Nets risk on-court ‘continuity’ with Ben Simmons’ return approaching

By Marc Berman
New York Post
 3 days ago

Despite two defeats, Stan Van Gundy has marveled at the Nets’ competitiveness in the first two games against the Celtics. He views the Nets roster as hastily thrown together without time to blend.

As such, even though he’s a big fan of Ben Simmons, Van Gundy can’t image the enigmatic 6-11 guard making much of a difference.

Simmons is slated to make his long-anticipated season and Nets debut in Game 4 Monday . But will Simmons turn into just another new body thrown into an already chaotic mix?

Van Gundy, who called Game 2’s Nets loss and will be back for TNT’s broadcast of Monday’s Game 4, said Nets coach Steve Nash has been dealt a bad hand for the playoffs. Down 0-2, the Nets return to Brooklyn for Saturday’s Game 3.

‘I know people have been critical of Steve Nash ,’’ Van Gundy told The Post. “I just laugh. The expectations are ridiculous.’’

Ben Simmons will be making his Nets debut Monday.
The win-the-title-now Nets were forced into dealing disgruntled James Harden at February’s trade deadline to Philly, adding Seth Curry and an injured Simmons, who hasn’t played since June 2021.

“I’ve always been one of (Ben’s) biggest advocates — I love him,’’ Van Gundy said. “He’s one of three, four guys in the league who truly can guard 1 through 5. He’s been one of the best defensive players the prior couple of years. He can really rebound. He can help their transition game and he’s a pass-first guy who’s very creative. But he hasn’t played a single minute with any of these guys.

“He’s not plug-and-play type guy because he’s not a shooter. You have to really spend some time to get your station right. Not so much when he has the ball, but when he doesn’t have the ball. Is he playing with a center where do you put (Andre) Drummond or (Nic) Claxton on the floor? Those things are not that easy.”

Van Gundy believes that Simmons will not be the solution to the Nets’ cohesion problems.
Beyond rust and back issues, nobody knows if Simmons’s mental block shooting the ball has disappeared the past 11 months.

‘He’s got a good pick-and-roll game with him as screener,’’ Van Gundy added. “But when are you going to develop that? On the fly during a game in the middle of the playoffs against a team like Boston?

The Celtics, Van Gundy, says, are a well-oiled machine, compared to the Nets’ cobbling together a rotation the past two months – all part of the domino effect from Kyrie Irving’s decision to go unvaccinated.

Steve Nash must elevate game for Nets to overcome 2-0 hole

“What they’re trying to accomplish is almost unprecedented,’’ the longtime NBA coach said. “They’re playing basically eight guys. Four of the guys in their rotation haven’t played 30 games with them. Curry, Drummond came over in the trade. Kyrie couldn’t play (full-time) all year. And Goran Dragic has hardly played.

“They’re playing all these guys who’ve had no time with each other. And Boston’s a really good team, underestimated all year. They’ve been by far – and it’s not close – the best team in the East the second half of the year.’’

Irving’s vaccination holdout led to him playing 29 games. It prompted Harden to ask out and possibly wore down Durant, who is struggling at 13 of 44 for the series .

Van Gundy credits Boston’s “incredible defense’’ collapsing on KD. But he says, it’s evident that there isn’t enough on-court simpatico to get more “movement’’ to run different sets for the Hall-of-Famer to make life easier.

“No question that has been a big part of this season,’’ Van Gundy said of Irving’s choices. “They haven’t had the continuity on the floor to develop great chemistry. And I think it does cause players – rightly or wrongly – to question his commitment to the team. So trust deteriorates. It’s been an extremely difficult situation. But I thought they played really well in the two games.’’

“(Wednesday) was the hardest I’ve been them play 48 minutes all year. So think it’s far from over with them going home.’’

New York Post

