ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Department of Human Services Encourages Low-Income Households to Tap into Maryland’s New Water Assistance Program

maryland.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Department of Human Services Encourages Low-Income Households to Tap into Maryland’s New Water Assistance Program. By successfully securing federal grant, the Department will further ensure that low-income Marylanders have access to affordable, clean, and safe drinking water and wastewater services. Today, the Department of Human Services announced...

news.dhr.maryland.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Marylanders#Lihwap#Ohep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy