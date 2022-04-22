ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No. 5 Tennessee sweeps Alabama in SEC Tournament

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Southeastern Conference Tournament is taking place April 20-24 and is being hosted by the University of Georgia.

No. 5 Tennessee (21-6) swept Alabama in the quarterfinals Thursday.

“We were steady,” Tennessee head coach Chris Woodruff said. “Steady is what I think you want in the first round. We just played Alabama (last week) so that is always a mental challenge to get into a groove and beat a team when playing them so close together. I thought we did a good job of coming out and getting off to a good start in the doubles. Overall, it was a solid, steady performance.”

The Vols will play Georgia Friday at 3 p.m. EDT.

