Hernando County, FL

Florida deputy delivers DoorDash order after arresting driver

By Veronica Beltran
 3 days ago
A Florida deputy had to deliver a DoorDash order last week after arresting the delivery driver, who hadn't returned her rental car on the date it was due.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said, on Monday, April 11, a manager with Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported a 2021 Toyota Corolla stolen after Nicholle Kristine Martin, 43, hadn't originally returned it on the day she was supposed to.

After speaking with the manager, deputies went to Martin's home but didn't find her or the car there.

On Thursday, April 21, 21 days after Martin was supposed to return the Corolla, deputies said they spotted the car on Mariner Boulevard near Carnegie Way in Spring Hill and pulled it over nearby.

Martin, per deputies, was driving the Corolla and had a male passenger in the car with her. She told deputies "she was simply trying to 'do the right thing' this evening and return the vehicle to Enterprise."

While searching the Corolla, deputies found the DoorDash order, which Marin said she was in the process of delivering.

After arresting Martin, a deputy delivered the DoorDash order "to its rightful owner, who was not only hungry, but fairly close to the location of the stop."

According to deputies, Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with grand theft auto.

