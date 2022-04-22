ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elanco HQ Will Mean Expansion of White River State Park

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(INDIANAPOLIS) – White River State Park is expanding. The 250-acre park’s expansion is part of the construction of the new Elanco headquarters at the former G-M stamping plant property. Elanco asked...

www.wibc.com

WTHR

Going Green: Fishers' new Nickel Plate Trail opens

INDIANAPOLIS — From rails to trails, the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers is nearly complete. According to Sarah Sandquist, director of parks and recreation for the city of Fishers, “people are using it to exercise, they're using it to walk their dogs. They're biking, they're running, they're jogging, they're walking.”
FISHERS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
WLFI.com

Democrats blunt about marijuana legalization

Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States. Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lilly CEO takes critical stance against Indiana economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, on Thursday was critical of the state’s efforts to address the health and education level of Hoosiers in what will increasingly be an economy driven by ideas, not just by putting things together.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Carmel Clay Parks wants residents to trade in invasive plants

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Invasive plants are a concern in Carmel. In fact, if someone removes one, the city will replace the plant with a tree for free. Caitlin May, volunteer coordinator for Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation, said Friday that some plants considered invasive in Indiana are honeysuckle, garlic mustard and Bradford pear trees. She said not only are these invasive plants harmful to native ones, they can also hurt animals.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Free electronic recycling event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will have the chance to improve the environment and their cluttered technology. Sustain Indy has partnered with Recycle Force for a free electronic recycling event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Krannert Park. The Department of Public Works said you can bring your...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WISH-TV

Brian Bosma, Former Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives

Brian Bosma served as speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives for more years than anyone in our state’s history. He is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We talk with Brian about his career in politics, how his family always honored public service, and why effective leadership matters so much. Our friend Jim Shella joins us for the interview. Thank you for listening.
INDIANA STATE

