Woman videos herself fixing hair during outing – but people are distracted by A-list celeb in background

By Sara Whitman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MODEL Kathryn Rose seemingly caught an A-list celebrity walking in the background of a video she recorded while fixing her hair in a bathroom at an unspecified location.

Viewers of the video are distracted by the celebrity for apparently checking out the bathroom attendant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYhiS_0fHGXH8L00
A model seemingly captured a famous singer and actor in a video she filmed of herself Credit: Instagram/katrxse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wozsI_0fHGXH8L00
Drake's face appears to be above the model's right shoulder Credit: Instagram

In the video, Rose can be seen re-braiding her hair as a person who looks like singer Drake walks by in the background.

Drake, who was wearing a comfy-looking off-white athleisure set at the time, appears to make eye contact with the bathroom attendant the entire time he was passing the entrance.

Now, he's being mocked.

"Drake the [type of] guy to casually walk through [the] ladies bathroom," one person wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2cQq_0fHGXH8L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq2lZ_0fHGXH8L00

"And WHY was he in, (what I can only assume) the women's bathroom?" a second user questioned questioned.

Yet another person wondered the same thing and wrote: "But why was Drake in the girls bathroom?"

"She looks to be of legal age, so I doubt he's interested," a fourth person slammed.

Drake has previously been under fire for befriending actress Millie Bobby Brown when she was 14 years old.

The controversy broke when Brown gushed to Access Hollywood at the 2018 Emmys about her friendship with the rapper, who is 18 years her senior.

"I love him. … He's honestly a great friend and a great role model," she said.

"You know we text.

"We just texted each other the other day and he was like: 'I miss you so much,' and I was like: 'I miss you more.'"

She later defended their friendship in a post on her Instagram Story in which she called anyone twisting their relationship "weird."

However, not everyone was as concerned about the supposed Drake sighting.

"So a dude passed by. What am I missing?" someone asked.

Another viewer asked if the post could be flagged "for stupidity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqbrt_0fHGXH8L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7kPa_0fHGXH8L00

Of course, it's possible the man passing was just a Drake look-a-like.

The model who filmed the footage does not seem to have made a comment on the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QyQI_0fHGXH8L00
The person who looks like Drake seems to be rocking the same hair style in the above photo of Drake and in the video Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIEY7_0fHGXH8L00
The model did not post the video to her own account, but it ended up on the account of a meme page Credit: Instagram/katrxse

