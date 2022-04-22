Martin Luther Outlasts Men’s Tennis for 5-4 Victory

Hailey Peterson reached base three times, scored twice on a pair of productive outs and pitched the final three innings as No. 1 Haynes Academy defeated No. 9 David Thibodaux 4-0 in a Division II softball quarterfinal Friday at Harahan Playground. Peterson, a sophomore, smacked an outside pitch down the...
STARKVILLE, Miss. - South Panola scored twice in the top of the 11th and held on for a 6-5 victory over Starkville on Saturday in Game 2 of their first-round MHSAA 6A baseball playoff series. South Panola's win evens the series at 1-1 and forces a deciding Game 3 on Monday at South Panola. ...
Cal Poly Softball swept their doubleheader with Long Beach State in impressive fashion Saturday. In their first game, the Mustangs totaled 10 runs in the first inning, reaching base consecutively eight times to open the ballgame.
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning before Eric Brown hustled down the first base line to leg out an infield single with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run and give the home-standing Chanticleers a 4-3 walk-off win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.
ORANGEFIELD – Getting a pair of two-run homers from Shae Fontenot and Lexis Moss, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the District 22-4A regular season with a 6-0 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. The Lady Bears finished the regular season with...
Germantown High School baseball had a chance to clinch the series win Saturday in the First Round of the 6A State Tournament. The Mavericks hosted Lewisburg, falling behind, 2-1, in the first inning. Germantown tied the game at 2 in the second, then took their first lead, 3-2, on a leadoff home run in the […]
Toledo-Winlock United boys soccer used four first-half goals — including a hat trick from Matthew Ethridge — to stun Stevenson early in a 5-1, Central 2B League road victory on Thursday. Ethridge, a senior midfielder, put the pressure on the Bulldogs early with a goal in just the...
BYESVILLE — Friday's latest edition of the Guernsey County tussle on the baseball diamond between back-yard rivals Cambridge and Meadowbrook again turned out to be a classic battle filled with ebbs and flows on both sides. And of course, fittingly, the outcome was not decided until the game's final...
JOHNSON CITY — Tight defense, good pitching and timely hitting. Science Hill had it all, and West Ridge had no answers in a 10-0 mercy-rule win for the Hilltoppers on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Big 5 Conference baseball game lasted just 1 hour, 22 minutes.
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals nailed down an important District 22-4A victory Friday night, downing the Lumberton Raiders 9-0 at Chuck Young Field. Senior ace Ethan Oceguera worked his magic on the hill for the Cardinals (6-4 in district), going all seven innings as he picked up six strikeouts.
