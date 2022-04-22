ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Martin Luther Outlasts Men’s Tennis for 5-4 Victory

By UMM Sports Information
stevenscountytimes.com
 2 days ago

The Cougars had their closest match of the season on...

www.stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Chants walk-off with 4-3 win over UT Arlington Friday night

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning before Eric Brown hustled down the first base line to leg out an infield single with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run and give the home-standing Chanticleers a 4-3 walk-off win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ulm, MN
Sports
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears top Lady Cats; BC rallies past Lumberton

ORANGEFIELD – Getting a pair of two-run homers from Shae Fontenot and Lexis Moss, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears wrapped up the District 22-4A regular season with a 6-0 victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats at Lady Bobcat Field Friday night. The Lady Bears finished the regular season with...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
WJTV 12

Germantown HS Baseball Wins 6A States First Round

Germantown High School baseball had a chance to clinch the series win Saturday in the First Round of the 6A State Tournament. The Mavericks hosted Lewisburg, falling behind, 2-1, in the first inning. Germantown tied the game at 2 in the second, then took their first lead, 3-2, on a leadoff home run in the […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
Chronicle

Ethridge’s Hat Trick Helps United Upend Bulldogs

Toledo-Winlock United boys soccer used four first-half goals — including a hat trick from Matthew Ethridge — to stun Stevenson early in a 5-1, Central 2B League road victory on Thursday. Ethridge, a senior midfielder, put the pressure on the Bulldogs early with a goal in just the...
TOLEDO, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Kingsport Times-News

Hilltoppers shut out Wolves for key Big 5 win

JOHNSON CITY — Tight defense, good pitching and timely hitting. Science Hill had it all, and West Ridge had no answers in a 10-0 mercy-rule win for the Hilltoppers on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Big 5 Conference baseball game lasted just 1 hour, 22 minutes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Orange Leader

BASEBALL: Cardinals, Bobcats nab big 22-4A wins

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals nailed down an important District 22-4A victory Friday night, downing the Lumberton Raiders 9-0 at Chuck Young Field. Senior ace Ethan Oceguera worked his magic on the hill for the Cardinals (6-4 in district), going all seven innings as he picked up six strikeouts.
BRIDGE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy