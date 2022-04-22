Martin Luther Outlasts Men’s Tennis for 5-4 Victory

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning before Eric Brown hustled down the first base line to leg out an infield single with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run and give the home-standing Chanticleers a 4-3 walk-off win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO