Public Safety

Mosque Blast Kills 33 In Afghanistan

IBTimes
 3 days ago
A bomb blast ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan, killing 33 people including children, just a day after the Islamic State group claimed two separate deadly attacks. Since Taliban fighters seized control of Afghanistan last year after ousting the US-backed government, the number of bombings...

Country
Afghanistan
Public Safety
