Nicolas Cage Reveals Baby’s Gender and Musical Name!

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B36c2_0fHGUtqI00

Nicolas Cage, 58, had some exciting baby news to share on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”!

The actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are expecting their first child together, and Cage revealed they’re having a daughter, announcing, “I’m gonna have a little girl.”

The couple already has a name picked out: Lennon Augie, after John Lennon and Nic’s father Augie. "I'll call her Lennon for short," he gushed.

Explaining the name choice further, Cage told Kelly that his brother was a DJ and would play the Beatles’ “Across the Universe.” The actor first heard it at 4 years old and it left him “frozen, paralyzed listening to that music," adding, "It is my favorite song every written."

He added that being a girl dad is going to be "the greatest adventure of my life."

This is Cage’s third child. He’s also the father of Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton and Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers recently spoke with Cage, who revealed that Shibata is due in “the first week of September.”

When asked if he was ready to change diapers again, Cage answered, “I enjoy being a father and taking my parental duties seriously.”

Nicolas is currently promoting his new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he plays a fictional version of himself.

Cage noted that there are “some big departures” from his real life, elaborating, “We start as a narcissistic actor who evolves into a sensitive family man. I would say the character at the end of the movie is more who I am in real life.”

He plays a man on the brink of a financial ruin who takes a million-dollar offer to attend a rich fan’s birthday party and winds up being recruited by the CIA for a dangerous mission.

Cage has turned down playing himself on the big screen before.

He noted, “There was no muscle in my body that told me I should play a character named Nic Cage in a movie. As an actor, our job is to create characters, maybe in some ways hide behind characters, and this was straight-out Nic Cage.”

Cage admitted how “weird” it was to play himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which also stars Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal. He said, “Doing this movie is like staring at yourself in the mirror for 90 minutes and then kissing the mirror.”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is in theaters now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVopd_0fHGUtqI00

Destini
1d ago

Why do men have children when thay are retirement age? I mean when the kid graduates high school he will be almost 70.

Vicki Johnson
1d ago

He won't have her long after the baby is born. Money money 💰 🤑 💸

