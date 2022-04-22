Muse, Paramore + Others Want You to Guess the Intro in New ‘Heardle’ Games

Throughout the last few years, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding snitches in the hip-hop world. While there were snitches well before 6ix9ine, it is clear that the rainbow-haired rapper is the catalyst for a lot of the conversations that are had today. For some, snitches are the worst thing in the world, while for others, they are simply emblematic of how some people are just civilians and that no civilian should be expected to take the fall for someone else.

