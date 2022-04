Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.The 20-year-old has established herself as a dominant world number one over the past few weeks following Ashleigh Barty’s retirement and added the Stuttgart crown to her titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.Swiatek dropped a set for the first time since Indian Wells against Liudmila Samsonova in the semi-finals on Saturday but the final was another story of domination as she brushed aside Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.Back 🏆toback 🏆toback 🏆toback 🏆Another trophy for @iga_swiatek on her #PorscheTennis debut! pic.twitter.com/kIQXmEjWbT— wta (@WTA) April 24, 2022The...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO