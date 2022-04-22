ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

OnlyFans stops supporting Russian accounts amid payment problems

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AH0nT_0fHGSnra00
(Alamy)

OnlyFans has temporarily stopped services for Russian accounts, it has said.

The subscription platform – best known for allowing users to pay for access to adult and sexual content, though used by other creators too – said that it was having problems processing payments on behalf of those accounts.

Until now, UK-based OnlyFans has been one of only a few notable Western tech companies that have continued operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

And the latest restrictions appear to be driven by technical issues rather than a policy decision to leave the country.

“OnlyFans is a creator first business,” the company said in a statement to Motherboard, which first reported the news. “Over the past few months we have explored several options to continue providing our services to creators impacted by the Russia / Ukraine war.

“However, due to a further tightening of payment restrictions to and from Russia, OnlyFans can no longer properly serve our Russian creator community. As a result, we are taking steps to temporarily pause accounts where payments are received in Russia.”

Many western technology companies pulled out of Russia in response to pressure from users and even the Ukrainian government. That has meant that creators within the countries are unable to make money from popular platforms such as Instagram or YouTube.

Many western payment operators, such as American Express and Mastercard, have stopped operations in Russia in the wake of the war, and Russia has been partly banned from the SWIFT framework that underpins many financial transactions. That has made even sending payments to people within the country difficult.

OnlyFans’ policy decisions have been driven by payment providers in the past. Last summer, it announced that it would be banning adult content – seemingly in response to pressure from payment companies – before reversing the decision soon after.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onlyfans#Ukraine#Payment Processing#Russian#Western#Motherboard#Ukrainian#American Express#Mastercard
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Ethereum Rival Surges 49% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Correct

One low-cap Ethereum-rival altcoin is moving in the opposite direction of most of the crypto market, partially on the news of a major celebrity partnership. While numerous crypto assets saw declining prices this week, XDB, the native token for open-source blockchain project DigitalBits, skyrocketed in value by 49.5% in the past seven days.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

617K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy