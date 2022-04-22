ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE reports 73 additional COVID deaths, 1574 new cases

JC Post
 3 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday April 15, for a total of 773,796 cases. The state reported 73...

