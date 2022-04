One of the best things about living in the Quad Cities is the ability to almost any night of the week find a concert, or play, or comedy show to go see. There are multiple venues in both Iowa and Illinois who regularly host a number of such activities. I know almost everyone reading this has at one time attended some kind of show or art exhibit like this. The bottom line is that it takes donations from people just like us to keep these types of venues and activities up and running, not just ticket or admission sales. If we want to continue to enjoy various types of entertainment in the Quad Cities, we need to do our part to keep it alive and thriving.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO