Will the Reedy Creek Bill Mean Big Property Tax Hikes?

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

A lot of people in Central Florida have a lot of questions, after state lawmakers voted to dissolve some special districts around the state---including the Reedy Creek Improvement District that enables Disney World to govern itself. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says there are some things we know and a lot we don't. "There are some complex issues here that are not yet defined," said Demings. "The devil's in the details."

Gov. DeSantis proposed the elimination of Disney World's self-governance, after the Walt Disney Company's CEO criticized the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying it should never have been passed.

Republican State Representative Randy Fine referred to Disney as a "guest," saying the company had behaved outrageously.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, Orange and Osceola counties would be responsible for providing fire, water, electric and road services throughout the resort starting in June of 2023.

They would also be responsible for $58 million a year in debt obligations, as well as more than $100 million in operational expenses. And that could be expensive for Central Florida homeowners.

"Based upon what they raise right now," said Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, "My guess would be that Orange County would have to raise taxes anywhere from 15% to 20% to cover that amount."

"I believe (the legislature) has not adequately contemplated the ramifications of what they have proposed," said Demings.

NewsRadio WFLA

