Kansas State

KDHE reports 73 additional COVID deaths, 1574 new cases

 3 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday April 15, for a total of 773,796 cases. The state reported 73...

