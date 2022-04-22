THURSDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Warriors reward Wickenhauser, beat Hawks in 8

Calhoun's Luke Wickenhauser pitches against Carrollton on Thursday at the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville. Wickenhauser went seven innings to pick up the win the the Warriors' eight-inning victory. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

With Luke Wickenhauser on the brink of his pitch limit after seven stellar innings, he needed a run to get rewarded with a win.

And the Calhoun Warriors delivered, turning two walks and an error into the game-winning run that beat the Carrollton Hawks 3-2 in eight innings in a WIVC baseball game moved from Carrollton to the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville. Calhoun is 3-14. Carrollton is 6-9.

Wickenhauser allowed two runs (one earned) while limiting the Hawks to two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. Cooper Klocke worked around a hit and walk in a scoreless eighth for the save.

Both teams scored single runs in the first and fourth innings for ties at 1-1 at 2-2 before the decisive eighth. Nick Baalman had three hits for the Warriors, who got RBI from Baalman and Drew Wallendorf.

Gus Coonrod and Lucas Howard had RBI for the Hawks. Kyle Leonard dueled Wickenhauser for six innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Boden Flowers took the loss, yielding the unearned with no hits, three walks and two strikeouts in two innings.

Jersey 7, Roxana 5 – The Panthers rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Shells at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville. Jersey is 12-8. Roxana is 7-12.

The Panthers drew within 5-4 with three runs in the third inning and completed the comeback with three runs in the sixth. After back-to-back walks to Trenton Decker and Sam Lamer in the sixth, John Higgins doubled to drive in both runs to put Jersey up 6-5. Griffin Williams followed with a RBI single to make the lead 7-5.

Higgins drove in three runs and joined Ethan Klunk with two hits for the Panthers. Lamer turned in three shutout innings of relief, giving one hit and one walk with four strikeouts, for the win working behind starter Garret Smith.

Roxana’s seven hits came from seven different Shells. Trevor Gihring was the losing pitcher.

Carlinville 5, Southwestern 3 – The Cavaliers struck for three runs in the first inning and never trailed in a nonconference victory over the Piasa Birds in Brighton. Carlinville, which lost to the Birds 2-1 in a South Central Conference game April 15 in Carlinville, is 6-2. Southwestern is 10-7.

Carlinville reliever Liam Tieman retired 13 of the 14 Birds he faced -- he picked off a runner in the third a hit batter in the seventh -- in 4 2/3 innings for the win. Tieman gave no hits and no walks while striking out eight behind Cavies starter Kolton Costello. Ayden Tiburzi had two hits and two RBI for the Cavaliers.

Hank Bouillon had two RBI for Southwestern, which got its four hits came from four different Birds. Ryan Lowis started and took the loss. Quinten Strohbeck pitched the final five innings, giving one run (zero earned) on two hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Marquette Catholic 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 – Three-run innings in the first, third and fifth carried the Explorers to a five-inning shutout over the Oilers at Hopkins Field in Alton. Marquette is 13-8. EA-WR is 3-15.

The Explorers' Broc Brown pitched four scoreless innings for the win, giving two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Myles Paniagua had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI for Marquette. Two of the Oilers’ three hits came from Caleb Handler. Devon Barboza was the losing pitcher.

Father McGivney 5, Belleville Althoff 4 – The Crusaders scored two unearned runs in the eighth, but the Griffins responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to pull out the extra-inning victory in Glen Carbon. McGivney is 15-3. Althoff is 8-9.

Ryker Keller’s three innings of relief earned the win. Gabe Smith started and pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Jacob McKee had two RBI for McGivney, which extended its winning streak to 14 in a row. Althoff was led by two hits and two RBI from Nolan Mendonsa.

Greenfield sweeps West Central – The Tigers improved to 15-2 with 6-1 and 13-5 victories over the Cougars in a WIVC doubleheader. West Central is 7-10.

In the first game, the Tigers scored four runs in the fourth inning to grow a one-run lead to 6-1. Connor Bettis allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings for the win, with Kohen Vetter getting the save with 3 1/3 shutout innings. Brady Pembrook homered with two RBI, and both Dylan Pembrook and Talon Albrecht had two hits for Greenfield.

In the second game, the Tigers’ 5-0 lead dwindled to 6-5 before they drew off with a seven-run fifth inning. Bettis had two hits and four RBI for Greenfield, which picked up two hits and two RBI from Jimmy Stewart. Dylan Pembrook pitched three innings to earn the win.