If what happened to Branden Grace Saturday would have happened at Augusta National, well, the stump would never have stood a chance against the maintenance staff. But it happened at the Zurich Classic, down at TPC Louisiana, where perhaps old, decaying tree stumps are just part of the charm at this two-man team event. This is golf, after all, and there’s a lot of bad luck in this crazy game.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO