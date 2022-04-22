What's Up With the Weather: Hail Formation

Climate change is the defining issue of our time. It’s bigger than politics, bigger than pandemics, even bigger than the sale of certain social media apps. To fight it, we need collective, large-scale solutions. But there are also independent, small-scale strategies that have the ability to bring about big change. Some of these strategies you know well, such as recycling and reusing when possible. As effective as these practices can be, we’re constantly exploring new and novel ways to fight climate change, and mitigate the effects it’s already having on our lives. Enter: LifeLabs.

