What's Up With the Weather: Hail Formation

For today's What's Up With the Weather, we are going to talk about hail formation. All t-storms have an updraft and a down draft and that is where it begins in the updraft. Water droplets are forces to the top of the atmosphere where it...
DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. This evening remains colder than average with clouds overhead and scattered flurries north. Tonight will be frigid with clearer skies. Monday will be chilly with a bit more sun. Higher temps arrive mid-week after and during icy and wet weather. Sunday evening...
A solar storm impact in the form of a geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth by Tuesday, April 26. In the latest space weather event, a recent solar explosion has emitted highly energized particles that have been forecasted to disrupt Earth's radio and satellite signals again. Geomagnetic Storm Warning.
Climate change is the defining issue of our time. It’s bigger than politics, bigger than pandemics, even bigger than the sale of certain social media apps. To fight it, we need collective, large-scale solutions. But there are also independent, small-scale strategies that have the ability to bring about big change. Some of these strategies you know well, such as recycling and reusing when possible. As effective as these practices can be, we’re constantly exploring new and novel ways to fight climate change, and mitigate the effects it’s already having on our lives. Enter: LifeLabs.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday morning AEP Texas is reporting scattered outages across the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post heavy rains and strong winds on Monday night are impacting about 8,400 AEP customers. AEP reports the majority of outages are in the San Benito area. The company said they are working to […]
Comments / 0