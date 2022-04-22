NDSU Golf: Leah Skaar Named to Second Team All-Summit League

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
