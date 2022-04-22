Man accused of stealing Detroit FD ambulance arrested

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Detroit. Police say they are looking for 21-year-old William Webb in the shooting death of an unknown man. William Webb (credit: Detroit Police Department) According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:05 p.m. on March 22 in the area of Murray Hill and Keeler streets. Police say officers responded to the area to investigate a 2007 blue Nissan Altima with no license plate. Investigators found the victim in the backseat of the car, wrapped in a blanket and unresponsive. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO