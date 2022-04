Sprinkler systems, smoke detection and fire alarms may not yet be installed and operational — It’s unusual when a week goes by that we don’t see or hear about a significant fire in a building under construction, renovation or demolition. That’s because such incidents take place more often than most of us realize. In recent months, there have been fires in commercial buildings beingrenovated in Idaho, in a former Sony building in New Jersey that was being demolished, and in multiple apartment buildings under construction across the U.S., including high-profile incidents in Las Vegas and Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO