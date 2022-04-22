ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Are Montanans In The Majority When It Comes To Masks And Travel?

By Derek Wolf
 3 days ago
I had to admit, I was a little surprised when I learned about a new poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. First, let's back up just a bit, I'm sure that you are aware that after 2 years of wearing masks on airplanes, you no...

94.9 KYSS FM

Planning A Family Vacation To Montana This Summer? Be Prepared.

Montana is certainly a very popular destination when it comes to family vacations. Everyone jumps in the "family truckster" to head out across these great United States of America. Along the way, you stop at all the weird roadside attractions, take a couple of pictures to post on social media, maybe buy a t-shirt, and you're off to the next site.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Costco Has Started Their Latest In-Store Remodel Project

Since the summer of 2021, the Missoula Costco has been in the process of undergoing modifications, upgrades, and improvements to both the inside and outside of the building. The old Summit Beverage that sat next door was demolished and the space was turned into additional Costco parking. And back in early February, the store started using a newly built entrance that was also accompanied by various changes to the inside, including the food court area being removed. Now, as I saw during my weekend visit to Costco, various work is still being done but there's another improvement project that has just gotten underway.
94.9 KYSS FM

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
94.9 KYSS FM

Avian Flu Virus Found in Geese in Montana

The Avian Influenza has been found in at least two wild geese in the state. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a snow goose at Canyon Ferry and in a Canada goose near Belgrade last week. The bird flu virus has also been found in domestic poultry in Judith Basin and Cascade Counties, officials said in a news release.
