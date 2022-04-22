Business Matters: Studio 154's Kerry Goodall

Kerry Goodall (Photo provided/Kerry Goodall)

Kerry Goodall owns Studio 154, located on East Saginaw Road, just east of M-30 in Sanford.

She has 20-25 employees. Her business holds in-person arts and craft classes, take and make crafts, and also does photography mainly serving large groups. Clients include the Meridian and Alma Schools and sports leagues.

On the arts and crafts side, they hold private and public classes. They schedule events for family and birthday parties and team building for businesses and organizations. They hold events almost every day. Attendees are welcome to bring in their favorite beverage while doing their crafts. Some of the items made include porch signs, stove covers, planters, and corn hole boards. For more information, visit www.studioonefiftyfour.com and their Facebook page.

Goodall and her husband, Mike, have been married for 31 years. They live in Sanford. Mike is the director of the police academy at Delta College. They have a son, Brad, who’s a software developer and a daughter, Kristen, a nurse. She and her husband, Brian Eavey, have an 11-month-old daughter, Ella. Kerry is a graduate of Birmingham Groves High School and Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s in education. She’s a retired kindergarten teacher. She first taught in the Gladwin Schools and then in the Meridian Schools.

How long have you owned your business? Five years in June.

What inspired you to own this business? I started doing photography about 10 years before I retired. First did photography but when we expanded into a larger part of the building, we started doing arts and crafts. They became very popular.

What makes Sanford a great place to own a business? The location is awesome. We pull customers from Midland, Hemlock, Merrill, Clare, Harrison, Beaverton. I didn’t realize how central this was until I got going.

What are some ways your business is active in the local community? We do a lot with the Meridian Public Schools. We sponsor and advertise with them. Give some free picture packets to kids. We do sponsorships with Sanford youth sports. We also just made a commitment to be a donor with Mustangs Victors Club. We employ a lot of students from Meridian. A lot of them, I had as kindergartners

What are some of your interests and hobbies? Love going up north, boating, family vacations, and spending time with the granddaughter.

What are some local businesses you work with that help make your business a success? We always try to buy local. Sanford Hardware, Sanford Food Pride, anyplace in town we try to buy from them when we can. A lot of our customers will ask about places to eat, and we send them to other Sanford businesses. We tend to work a lot with the local credit unions. We did a team building event with the new Sanford Huntington Bank staff.

Final thoughts to share with the community? I always give the Sanford community the credit for helping me start my business. People who I made relationships with when I was teaching became my first customers and biggest supporters. They’ve helped me get the word out that this is someplace fun to come to do things.

I also want to thank my staff and my family who works a ton. My son has been a huge part of the technical side of the business. He’s been instrumental. My husband oversees everything that goes on outside, the cutting, sanding, things like that.