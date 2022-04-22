ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week

By STAN CHOE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lKwp_0fHGOtUC00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are holding steady on Wall Street Friday, April 1, 2022, and Treasury yields are jumping after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest-rate hikes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are tumbling again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. Some disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what's been the market's main pillar of support.

The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in midday trading and on pace to close out a third straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 605 points, or 1.7%, at 34,187, as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5% lower.

A day earlier, Wall Street seemed set for healthy gains for the week after American Airlines, Tesla and other big companies reported strong profits or better forecasts for future earnings than analysts expected. Such corporate optimism has helped stocks remain relatively resilient, even as worries swirl about the highest inflation in decades, the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus.

But markets buckled as the chair of the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank may indeed hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting in two weeks.

The Fed has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, as it aggressively removes the tremendous aid thrown at the economy through the pandemic. It's also preparing other moves to put upward pressure on longer-term rates.

By making it more expensive for businesses and households to borrow, the higher rates are meant to slow the economy, which should hopefully halt the worst inflation in generations. But they can also trigger a recession, all while putting downward pressure on most kinds of investments.

A preliminary report on Friday indicated the U.S. services industry's growth is slowing more than expected, hurt in particular by surging costs for fuel, wages and other expenses.

Treasury yields have soared as investors prepare for a more aggressive Fed, and stocks have often moved in the opposite direction of them. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is at 2.89%, down from 2.91% late Thursday, but still close to its highest level since 2018. It began the year at 1.51%.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action on short-term rates, has zoomed even more. It’s at 2.71%, up from 2.68% late Thursday, and has more than tripled from 0.73% at the start of the year.

Markets around the world are feeling similar pressure on rates and inflation, particularly in Europe as the war in Ukraine pushes up oil, gas and food costs.

Germany’s DAX lost 2.5% Friday, while France’s CAC 40 fell 2%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 1.4%.

Beyond developments in Ukraine, a presidential runoff election in France this weekend could also tilt markets.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6%, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9%. Stocks in Shanghai added 0.2% after authorities there promised to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade.

On Wall Street, most stocks were falling, with health care companies among the biggest weights.

HCA Healthcare slumped 18% after reporting weaker earnings per share than analysts expected. The hospital operator also cut its forecasted ranges for revenue and earnings this year.

Verizon Communications sank 6.2% after it said it expects earnings for the year to fall at the lower end of the range it had previously forecast. The company also reported slightly weaker revenue than expected for the first three months of the year.

Retailer Gap dropped 17.8% after it cut its forecast for sales and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

The general trend across Wall Street, though, has been a more optimistic one. The majority of companies have topped analysts' expectations so far this earnings reporting season, which is about a fifth of the way through.

Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex, rose 9.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

SVB Financial Group jumped 10.3% after also reporting stronger earnings per share than expected. The parent company of Silicon Valley Bank raised its forecast for revenue this year, partly due to higher interest rates and strong demand for loans from technology and other clients.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Nasdaq#American Airlines#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that. "What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President)...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
The Independent

Shanghai erects metal barriers in fight against COVID-19

Volunteers and low-level government workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes, as China hardens its strict “zero-COVID” approach in the metropolis.In the city's financial district, Pudong, the barriers — either thin metal sheets or mesh fences — were put up in several neighborhoods under a local government directive, according to Caixin, a Chinese business media outlet. Buildings where positive cases have been found sealed up their main entrances, with a small opening for pandemic prevention workers to pass through. China reported 21,796 new community-transmitted COVID-19 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter

The rituals leading up to Easter are the same. The solemn Good Friday processions. The Holy Saturday blessings of foods that were avoided during Lent. The liturgies accompanied by processions, bells and chants. But while Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians...
RELIGION
Action News Jax

Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine

BERLIN — (AP) — Thousands of people protested Saturday against plans to bulldoze a village in western Germany to expand a coal mine that environmental activists say should be shut down, not enlarged. The German news agency dpa quoted police in the afternoon as saying that the demonstration...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed (9984.T) Ola Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a government probe into the incident. Scooters involving Indian start-ups Okinawa and PureEV have also been involved in fires, in...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy