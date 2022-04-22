Future partners with Foot Locker to renovate his former high school’s weight room

Future partners with Footlocker Atlanta to renovate his former high school's weight room (DeKalb Schools, GA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Well-known artist Future showed support to his former high school by encouraging the student-athletes to succeed in a better environment...the weight room.

The rapper’s family foundation, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with Foot Locker Atlanta and Soundbooks to sponsor the renovation of Columbia High School’s weight room.

Future graduated from Columbia in 2002 and was classmates with football coach Gregory Barnett.

“I reached out to him, he asked what the need was, and we were definitely in need of a weight room,” Barnett said. “He and his team came in and evaluated the situation, and they blessed us with brand new equipment. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m very excited.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a press release from the foundation, Future and his family have been giving back to his former school through sponsored events, workshops and scholarships for seniors. Future and Tia Wilburn, his sister, realized that their old high school needed an updated weight room and they decided to do something about it.

“Columbia has had the same weight room since I was attending there,” said Tia. “Since our foundation is very big on health and wellness it was important for us to help create an environment for students in which they could be comfortable, have pride, and perform their best.”

Tia also said research shows that students who are physically active tend to excel academically and have better attendance. They are less likely to struggle with depression and other mental health issues.

Barnett said having a properly equipped weight room is essential in an athlete’s development.

“It equates to getting stronger and preventing injuries,” Barnett said. “The weight room is definitely a part of our program, and we’re looking forward to maybe winning a few more games due to having a nicer weight room.”

On April 15, Future’s Freewishes Foundation presented a special reveal of the newly renovated weight room to the student-athletes.

Barnett and his coaching staff thanked Future for his generosity by presenting him with a framed football jersey and his old high school basketball jersey.

Columbia Principal Dr. Derrica Boochee-Davis said it is phenomenal to see Future and his sister give back to their old high school.

“Schools can only be as great as those who pour into it. So, them valuing what Columbia provided them as they grew up, and then giving back to other students is idealistic,” said Boochee-Davis. “We are so grateful and honored.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group