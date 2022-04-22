ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to rescue migrants: sources

By Bill Melugin, Adam Shaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, Texas - A Texas National Guard soldier has drowned while trying to rescue migrants in a...

Body of missing Texas National Guardsman found

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The body of missing Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has been found, according to Congressman Tony Gonzales who shared the news to Twitter on Monday morning. “This morning SPC Evans’ body was found and identified by local authorities. This young soldier made the...
Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Lily Peters news - live: Chippewa Falls police patrol schools as 10-year-old’s killer remains at large

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...
Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

