Early voting takes place April 25-May 3 for city council races in Tomball and Magnolia; Magnolia ISD positions; and two statewide propositions. Election day is May 7. Registered voters in Harris and Montgomery counties can cast their ballot at any vote center within their respective county during early voting for county elections. However, the city of Tomball is holding its own election, meaning city residents must visit City Hall at 401 Market St., Tomball, to vote early or on election day.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO