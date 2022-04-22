ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Soyoil surges to record high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

 3 days ago

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Soybean oil prices soared to a record high on Friday as Indonesia's decision to effectively ban exports of palm oil heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils. The loss of shipments from Ukraine, the world's top supplier of sunflower oil,...

Chicago soy oil prices turn lower along with soy and corn

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil prices turned lower on Monday, pressured by news that a ban on palm oil exports from Indonesia is less extensive than previously feared, while soybean and corn prices also fell. Chicago Board of Trade July soy oil fell 1.4% to 79.41¢ per...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall as soyoil backs off record high

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, with soyoil's retreat from an all-time high pressuring the market. * Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China potentially slowing demand from the world's top soy buyer were an additional bearish factor. * Private exporters reported the sale of a total of 534,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning. * USDA also said that weekly soybean export inspections totaled 602,178, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.075 million tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show that U.S. corn planting was 3% complete as April 24, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 3% to 5% complete. * CBOT July soybeans were 12-3/4 cents lower cents at $16.75-1/4 a bushel. * The contract fell below its 10-day moving average during the session, settling below that key technical point for the first time since April 6. * CBOT July soyoil dropped 0.43 cent to 80.08 cents per lb. * Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban. * CBOT July soymeal fell $6.50 to $445.60 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
