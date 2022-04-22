UPDATE 1-Soyoil surges to record high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, with soyoil's retreat from an all-time high pressuring the market. * Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China potentially slowing demand from the world's top soy buyer were an additional bearish factor. * Private exporters reported the sale of a total of 534,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning. * USDA also said that weekly soybean export inspections totaled 602,178, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.075 million tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show that U.S. corn planting was 3% complete as April 24, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 3% to 5% complete. * CBOT July soybeans were 12-3/4 cents lower cents at $16.75-1/4 a bushel. * The contract fell below its 10-day moving average during the session, settling below that key technical point for the first time since April 6. * CBOT July soyoil dropped 0.43 cent to 80.08 cents per lb. * Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban. * CBOT July soymeal fell $6.50 to $445.60 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
