Williamsburg, VA

Authorities Probe Escape of 2 Convicted Felons From Va. Mental Hospital

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)- Authorities in Virginia say they’re trying to figure out how two convicted felons escaped the state’s oldest mental hospital and how to prevent it from happening again. Police said the men fled Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg on...

#Mental Hospital#Convicted Felons#Virginia State Police#Psychiatric Hospital#Eastern State Hospital
