Arizona Cardinal fans have been seeing projections of who the team will select with the No. 23 overall pick and whether that will be an edge rusher or wide receiver. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter thinks the Cardinals will stray away from both of those positions until at least the third round by selecting Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green at No. 23, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III at No. 55 and Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce at No. 87.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO